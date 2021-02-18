Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Tiny possum creates chaos at Taiwan College Entrance Exam

Taiwan test taker penalized for letting pet sugar glider loose

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/18 17:39
A sugar glider is a tiny marsupial native to Australia. (Pixabay photo)

A sugar glider is a tiny marsupial native to Australia. (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A student who took the national college entrance exam in January was penalized Thursday (Feb. 18) for bringing her pet sugar glider to the exam venue and letting it loose.

On Thursday, members of the Taiwan College Entrance Examination Center (CEEC) held a meeting to discuss misbehavior observed in this year's exam and determined a total of 765 violations by the examinees. Among the violations, 451 were related to students having forgotten to bring their IDs, and 130 were related to them failing to turn off their mobile phones.

The CEEC also observed the first case of an animal interruption at an exam venue since it began administrating college entrance tests in 1994. A pet sugar glider, which had been placed in the temporary storage area, climbed onto the neck of a Taipei Municipal Zhongshan Girls High School student during the English subject test, leading her to scream with terror, according to CEEC Director Chou Chao-min (周兆民).

The tiny possum seriously affected the order in the exam venue and interrupted the test for nearly five minutes. The owner of the sugar glider left immediately following the incident.

After a long discussion, the CEEC members decided to deduct the pet owner's English grade by three points, with 15 being the maximum score for the subject. Two members also suggested giving a failing grade to the student, but their proposal was not adopted, reported CNA.
college entrance exam
College Entrance Examination Center
college admission
Taiwan student
high school students
sugar glider
pet

RELATED ARTICLES

Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
2021/02/08 16:33
Authorities investigating alleged bullying of teenager in southern Taiwan
Authorities investigating alleged bullying of teenager in southern Taiwan
2021/02/04 11:16
Taiwan tours popular among Japanese high school students
Taiwan tours popular among Japanese high school students
2021/01/09 16:00
Taiwan students rise in global math and science performance rankings
Taiwan students rise in global math and science performance rankings
2020/12/09 17:13
South Korea promises harsh punishment for driver who killed Taiwanese student
South Korea promises harsh punishment for driver who killed Taiwanese student
2020/12/08 11:19

Updated : 2021-02-18 17:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February