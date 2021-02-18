Alexa
Bus company urges cherry blossom-watchers to visit central Taiwan farm during week

70 bus services for coming weekend fully booked: Kuo-Kuang Motor Transportation Co.

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/18 17:33
Pink lady cherry blossoms at Wuling Farm (Flicker,  <a href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/in_future/" target="_blank">Xiaocao</a> photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuo-Kuang Motor Transportation Co., which is operating a package tour from Taipei and Yilan County to Taichung's Wuling Farm during cherry blossom season, on Thursday (Feb. 8) encouraged the public to avail themselves of its bus services on weekdays, as buses for the coming weekend have been fully booked.

The 2021 Wuling Farm Cherry Blossom Festival began Feb. 12 and will last until March 1. The pink lady and Taiwan cherry blossoms have recently reached full bloom and will be followed by the Japanese Showa, Wusheh, and other types of cherry blossom trees.

Bus services to Wuling Farm were in great demand during the Lunar New Year holiday, during which nearly 200 services transported 7,000 passengers to the farm, CNA cited the Kuo-Kuang as saying. The 70 bus services scheduled for the coming weekend (Feb. 20-21) have been fully booked, the company added, and it will ramp up its service capacity to transport more people to the farm from next Tuesday to Friday (Feb. 22-26).

The bus company urged the public to visit the farm on weekdays, when the site will not be so crowded. It also announced that from now until March 1, it will gift weekday passengers with cherry-themed masks to encourage people to use the weekday services.

The bus package includes a round-trip ticket and admission to the farm. Members of the public can take the bus from Taipei Main Station, Taipei City Hall Bus Station, Yilan Bus Station, Luodong Bus Station, and Sanxiang sports field.

As for the ticket prices, timetable, and service frequency, check this website. Tickets can be purchased at Kuo-Kuang ticket sellers and every convenience store chain as well as the Klook website and Taipei Bus Station app (TBS臺北轉運‪站‬).

(Kuo-Kuang Motor Transportation photo)
Wuling Farm
Kuo-Kuang Motor Transportation Co
Taiwan cherry blossoms
Kuo-Kuang
pink lady

Updated : 2021-02-18 17:47 GMT+08:00

