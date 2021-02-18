Alexa
Draisaitl nets two, Oilers top Jets 3-2 to split 2-game set

By Associated Press
2021/02/18 14:05
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored two goals and the Edmonton Oilers beat Winnipeg 3-2 on Wednesday night to complete a split of a two-game set with the Jets.

Jesse Puljujarvi also scored for the Oilers and Connor McDavid had a pair of assists, including his 500th NHL point.

Mark Scheifele and Neal Pionk scored for the Jets.

Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck stopped 27 of 30 shots. Mike Smith had 33 saves for Edmonton.

It was the second tight game between the sides. The Jets took a 6-5 victory on Monday.

Winnipeg pulled Hellebuyck with 51 seconds to go in a late bid to get the equalizer but the Jets couldn’t beat Smith to force overtime.

NOTES: Winnipeg was 1 for 5 on the power play. The Oilers were 1 for 6. ... Scheifele has an eight-game points streak. He has five goals and seven assists in the stretch.

UP NEXT

Jets: At Vancouver on Friday and Sunday nights.

Oilers: At Calgary on Friday night in the opener of a two-day, home-and-home series.

Updated : 2021-02-18 16:12 GMT+08:00

