Minister without portfolio named new Cabinet spokesman

The Executive Yuan on Thursday named Minister without Portfolio Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) as the new Cabinet spokesman, three months after his predecessor resigned over a false comment he made that an award-winning restaurant was selling beef tainted with the animal feed additive ractopamine.

Lo will continue to serve concurrently as minister without portfolio in charge of overseeing interior affairs, judicial, national defense, diplomacy and social security issues, a post in which he has served since September 2017, according to the Executive Yuan.

Lo, an attorney-at-law, was a lecturer at National Taiwan University's College of Law and served as chairpersons of both the Taiwan Innocence Project and the Legal Aid Foundation before joining the Executive Yuan.

He was appointed to fill the vacancy left by Ting Yi-ming (丁怡銘), who resigned on Nov. 15 after wrongly claiming that an award-winning Taipei beef noodle restaurant was serving meat containing the controversial feed additive.

Ting's vacancy was previously temporarily filled by Cabinet Secretary-General Li Meng-yen (李孟諺).

Ting said last November that the winner of the 2020 Taipei International Beef Noodle Festival was using imported U.S. beef containing the leanness enhancer.

The restaurant, however, quickly responded to Ting's statement by posting on Facebook a copy of official certification showing that no ractopamine residue was found in its beef.

Ting subsequently backtracked on his comments, apologized to the restaurant "for any trouble caused" and noted that any imported beef that meets Codex Alimentarius standards is safe for consumption.

The statement was condemned by the main opposition Kuomintang, which accused Ting of spreading false information as a government spokesperson and demanded that he take responsibility by resigning.