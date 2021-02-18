Allen, Valanciunas lead Grizzlies past Thunder 122-113

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Grayson Allen and Jonas Valanciunas each scored 22 points and Ja Morant posted his first triple-double of the season as the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-113 on Wednesday night.

Six Memphis players scored in double figures. Kyle Anderson had 20 points, Dillon Brooks scored 17 points and Morant finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists for the third triple-double in his career.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 22 points in his return after missing four games with a left knee strain. Mike Muscala added 21 points, including 5-for-9 shooting from 3-point range.

Darius Bazley finished with 18 points as Oklahoma City lost for the fifth time in six games.

The game was close through three-plus quarters as neither team built the lead to double digits. But a 19-3 run by Memphis early in the fourth quarter lifted the Grizzlies to a 105-90 lead near the midway point of the frame. The Thunder chipped away but never really threatened the rest of the way.

Both teams were playing the second night of a back-to-back after losing on Tuesday. The Thunder lost to Portland, and the Grizzlies by 31 to the New Orleans Pelicans.

And the Thunder had another issue, being unable to get out of Oklahoma City after Tuesday’s loss. The team flew into Memphis on Wednesday afternoon, arriving about two hours before game time.

TIP-INS

Thunder: F Al Horford, the Thunder’s second-leading scorer did not play (rest on the second night of the back-to-back). Isaiah Roby started his ninth game of the season in Horford’s absence and scored 10 points. … As for the late arrival, coach Mark Daigneault said: “We’re just kind of taking our direction from the league. There’s a lot of forces outside of our control right now.”

Grizzlies: Memphis had allowed a limited number of fans to attend games over the last month. However, the team announced Wednesday that no fans would attend the game because of the inclement weather. … A block late in the fourth quarter gave Valanciunas 600 for his career. … The Grizzlies, who lead the league with 9.8 steals, had 12 in the first half and 14 in the game. … Anderson had five steals in the first half, tying his career best.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Travel to Milwaukee to face the Bucks on Friday.

Grizzlies: Continue a four-game homestand against Detroit on Friday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports