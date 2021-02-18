Alexa
Alston Jr. scores 26 to lead Boise St. over Utah St. 79-70

By Associated Press
2021/02/18 13:01
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Derrick Alston Jr. had 26 points as Boise State stretched its home winning streak to 10 games, topping Utah State 79-70 on Wednesday night.

Marcus Shaver Jr. had 12 points for Boise State (17-4, 13-3 Mountain West Conference). Mladen Armus added seven rebounds.

Neemias Queta scored a career-high 32 points and had 10 rebounds for the Aggies (14-6, 11-3). Marco Anthony added 11 points. Justin Bean had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-18 14:42 GMT+08:00

