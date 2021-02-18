Herbalife Nutrition Appoints First Nutrition Advisory Board member in Indonesia

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach - 18 February 2021 - Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF), a premier global nutrition company, today announced the appointment of Dr. Rimbawan (Ph.D) as its first Nutrition Advisory Board (NAB) member in Indonesia.









Nutrition expert Dr. Rimbawan joins Herbalife Nutrition Advisory Board





Dr. Rimbawan is an expert in biochemistry and nutrition, and lectures at the Public Nutrition Department of the Bogor Agricultural University.

"As a highly-regarded expert in the field of nutrition and dietetics, Dr. Rimbawan is a valuable addition to our team of experts in nutrition, science and health," said Dr. Kent Bradley, chief health and nutrition officer at Herbalife Nutrition. "We look forward to working with him to inspire people to take steps towards positive nutrition and lifestyle changes and help address key health-related issues."

Dr. Rimbawan was the author of a book for the public "Food Glycemic Index - Easy Ways to Choose Healthy Foods), published in 2004. He has contributed papers to public health journals, including "Influence of glycemic index-based menu on endurance performance of athletes" (Asian Social Science, 2014) and "The effect of feeding with a different glycemic index on the performance of 5 km running endurance for student athletes" (Journal of Nutrition and Food, 2013).

Dr Rimbawan is also a certified peer reviewer for The Indonesia National Agency of Drug and Food Control (Badan Pengawasan Obat dan Makanan Republik Indonesia).

The Herbalife Nutrition Advisory Board (NAB) comprises leading experts from around the world in nutrition, science, and health. The NAB helps educate and train the Company's Independent Members on leading a healthy, active lifestyle and getting proper nutrition. Herbalife Nutrition's NABs in Asia Pacific currently include Dr Zhen-Yu Chen (Hong Kong), Dr Chin-Kun Wang (Taiwan), Dr Korakod Panich (Thailand) and Dr Wang Jae Lee (South Korea).

The appointment of Dr. Rimbawan to the Herbalife Nutrition Advisory Board reflects the Company's continued dedication to furthering the cause of inspiring positive nutrition habits in Asia Pacific, by fostering close partnerships with leading nutrition experts in the region.





About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities worldwide.

For more information on nutrition, visit Herbalife.com