Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

White House adviser thanks Taiwan for help with chips shortage

Taiwanese economics minister held video conference with US officials, Taiwanese chip industry representatives on Feb. 5

  102
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/18 15:15
National Economic Council Director Brian Deese 

National Economic Council Director Brian Deese  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Top White House economics adviser Brian Deese wrote a letter to Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花) to thank Taiwan for its offer to help resolve the global automotive semiconductor shortage, reports said Thursday (Feb. 18).

Car manufacturers worldwide have been forced to postpone deliveries as suppliers fail to keep up with the demand for semiconductors. The White House has talked to carmakers and asked U.S. embassies to identify how chip-producing companies and countries could help out.

On Feb. 5, officials and chip manufacturers from Taiwan and the United States participated in a video conference to discuss ways to solve the problem. In a letter on Wednesday (Feb. 17), Deese thanked Wang for her efforts coordinating with Taiwanese chip manufacturers to resolve the issue, Reuters reported.
automotive chip shortage
semiconductors
TSMC
Wang Mei-hua
MOEA
White House
National Economic Council
Brian Deese
Biden administration

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s TSMC to add 1,000 engineers to production lines amid soaring demand
Taiwan’s TSMC to add 1,000 engineers to production lines amid soaring demand
2021/02/17 16:30
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
EU wants deal with TSMC or Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan
2021/02/12 20:14
Taiwan’s TSMC to set up US$186 million R&D center in Japan
Taiwan’s TSMC to set up US$186 million R&D center in Japan
2021/02/10 12:23
One-month revenue up 22.2% for Taiwan’s TSMC
One-month revenue up 22.2% for Taiwan’s TSMC
2021/02/09 16:30
Key to peace lies in China’s hands: Taiwan president
Key to peace lies in China’s hands: Taiwan president
2021/02/09 15:26

Updated : 2021-02-18 16:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February