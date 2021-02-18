White House adviser thanks Taiwan for help with chips shortage

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Top White House economics adviser Brian Deese wrote a letter to Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花) to thank Taiwan for its offer to help resolve the global automotive semiconductor shortage, reports said Thursday (Feb. 18).

Car manufacturers worldwide have been forced to postpone deliveries as suppliers fail to keep up with the demand for semiconductors. The White House has talked to carmakers and asked U.S. embassies to identify how chip-producing companies and countries could help out.

On Feb. 5, officials and chip manufacturers from Taiwan and the United States participated in a video conference to discuss ways to solve the problem. In a letter on Wednesday (Feb. 17), Deese thanked Wang for her efforts coordinating with Taiwanese chip manufacturers to resolve the issue, Reuters reported.