Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Mamukelashvili carries Seton Hall past DePaul 60-52

By Associated Press
2021/02/18 12:29
Mamukelashvili carries Seton Hall past DePaul 60-52

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sandro Mamukelashvili had 25 points and 11 rebounds as Seton Hall topped DePaul 60-52 on Wednesday night.

Jared Rhoden had 17 points for Seton Hall (13-8, 10-5 Big East Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Myles Cale added 11 points.

Pauly Paulicap had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Demons (3-10, 1-10), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Kobe Elvis added 13 points. He also had nine turnovers but only three assists. Ray Salnave had seven rebounds.

The Pirates improve to 2-0 against the Blue Demons on the season. Seton Hall defeated DePaul 76-68 on Jan. 9.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-18 14:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February