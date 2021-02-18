Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Prim scores 29 to lead Missouri St. past S. Illinois 68-53

By Associated Press
2021/02/18 12:38
Prim scores 29 to lead Missouri St. past S. Illinois 68-53

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Gaige Prim had a career-high 29 points, 21 rebounds and six assists as Missouri State beat Southern Illinois 68-53 on Wednesday night.

Demarcus Sharp had 10 points and seven rebounds for Missouri State (15-5, 11-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game.

Lance Jones had 13 points for the Salukis (10-10, 4-10). Ben Harvey added 11 points.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Salukis on the season. Missouri State defeated Southern Illinois 65-53 on Feb. 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-18 14:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February