Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Yesufu scores 20 to lead Drake over Northern Iowa 77-69

By Associated Press
2021/02/18 11:35
Yesufu scores 20 to lead Drake over Northern Iowa 77-69

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Joseph Yesufu had a career-high 20 points as Drake beat Northern Iowa 77-69 on Wednesday night.

Garrett Sturtz had 19 points for Drake (21-2, 12-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Tremell Murphy added 14 points. D.J. Wilkins had six assists.

Austin Phyfe had 19 points for the Panthers (7-15, 5-11). Trae Berhow added 13 points. Nate Heise had 12 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Panthers this season. Drake defeated Northern Iowa 80-59 last Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-18 13:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February