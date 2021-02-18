Alexa
Trae Young scores 40 points, Hawks beat Celtics 122-114

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/18 11:30
BOSTON (AP) — Trae Young had 40 points and eight assists and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Boston Celtics 122-114 on Wednesday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Clint Capela had 24 points and 13 rebounds to help Atlanta win in Boston for the first time since April 8, 2018, ending a seven-game losing streak. John Collins added 20 points and six rebounds.

The Hawks shot a season-high 57% from the field. They took a 90-81 lead into the fourth quarter. Boston rallied to cut it to 94-91, but Atlanta responded with an 8-2 run get it back up to 102-93 with 6:33 left.

Jayson Tatum had 35 points for Celtics. They have lost five of seven.

76ERS 118, ROCKERS 113

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 31 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists and hit a key jumper late in Philadelphia's victory over Houston.

Seth Curry scored 25 points, and Tobias Harris added 24 to help the Eastern Conference-leading 76ers snap a three-game losing streak. Ben Simmons (illness) didn’t play for the 76ers a game after scoring a career-high 42 points and adding nine rebounds and 12 assists.

John Wall scored 28 points for Houston. The Rockets have lost seven in a row.

MAGIC 107, KNICKS 89

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Terrence Ross scored 18 of his season-high 30 points in the second half and Orlando Magic used a decisive third-quarter run to beat New York.

Orlando went on a 25-8 run over the final nine minutes of the third quarter and outscored New York 30-14 in the period to wipe out a three-point halftime deficit.

Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and 17 rebounds for Orlando.

Julius Randle had 25 points and seven rebounds for New York.

Updated : 2021-02-18 13:09 GMT+08:00

