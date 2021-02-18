Embiid leads 76ers past short-handed Rockets 118-113

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) tries to get past Houston Rockets' DeMarcus Cousins (15) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesd... Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) tries to get past Houston Rockets' DeMarcus Cousins (15) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Houston Rockets' Ben McLemore, left, goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Matisse Thybulle during the first half of an NBA basketball game, ... Houston Rockets' Ben McLemore, left, goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Matisse Thybulle during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris (12) goes up for a shot against Houston Rockets' John Wall (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wed... Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris (12) goes up for a shot against Houston Rockets' John Wall (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Houston Rockets' Sterling Brown (0) goes up for a shot between Philadelphia 76ers' Mike Scott (1) and Isaiah Joe (7) during the first half of an NBA b... Houston Rockets' Sterling Brown (0) goes up for a shot between Philadelphia 76ers' Mike Scott (1) and Isaiah Joe (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia 76ers' Matisse Thybulle (22) reacts after a basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Wednesday... Philadelphia 76ers' Matisse Thybulle (22) reacts after a basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, center, goes up for a shot against Houston Rockets' Eric Gordon, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball g... Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, center, goes up for a shot against Houston Rockets' Eric Gordon, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 31 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists and hit a key jumper late to help the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Houston Rockets 118-113 on Wednesday night.

Seth Curry scored 25 points and Tobias Harris added 24 for the Eastern Conference-leading 76ers, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Ben Simmons (illness) didn’t play for the 76ers a game after scoring a career-high 42 points and adding nine rebounds and 12 assists.

John Wall scored 28 points for the short-handed Rockets. Houston, playing without injured starters P.J. Tucker and Victor Oladipo, has lost seven in a row. DeMarcus Cousins and Jae'Sean Tate had 19 points each and Eric Gordon contributed 17.

The 76ers led by 29 points in the second half and looked on their way to an easy victory when Tyrese Maxey’s two free throws made it 100-82 with 10:07 to play. But Philadelphia relaxed enough to let Houston slowly back into the contest.

Gordon’s 3-pointer with 3:54 remaining cut the margin under double-digits for the first time since early in the second quarter, pulling the Rockets within 108-99. Then, Wall scored eight straight points, the last two on a pair of free throws with 1:28 left, to make it 110-107. Embiid answered with a baseline, 12-foot jump shot and the 76ers made enough free throws in the final minute to hold on.

Embiid returned to the lineup after sitting out Monday’s 134-123 loss at Utah due to back stiffness. The 76ers’ big man looked sluggish at times in the first half and grabbed at his back after getting his shot blocked by Cousins with 47.8 seconds left in the first half.

Before entering Philadelphia’s locker room, Embiid sat on a chair, stretched and grimaced. He looked more spry at the start of the second half, scoring early with a pair of layups and a short jumper. And he looked fine when Philadelphia needed him the most in crunch time.

SIMMONS SITS

Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers said Simmons’ illness wasn’t related to COVID-19.

“You cannot say that word,” Rivers jokingly told a reporter when asked if Simmons’ absence had to do with the virus.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Rockets coach Stephen Silas said the Rockets were planning to fly home after the game but were keeping an eye on the weather situation in Houston following a winter storm that left much of the city without power or heat. ... Tucker (bruised left quad) missed his second straight contest. The veteran forward ended his 267-game ironman streak when he missed Monday’s 131-119 loss at Washington. ... Oladipo (right foot) sat for the third consecutive game.

76ers: Shake Milton (ankle) missed his fourth straight game. Milton went through a healthy workout in the pregame. ... Improved to 12-2 at home.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Scheduled to host Dallas on Friday night.

76ers: Host Chicago on Friday night.

