Rookies Lankinen, Kurashev lead Blackhawks past Red Wings

By MATT SCHOCH , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/18 11:14
DETROIT (AP) — Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves for his first career shutout and fellow rookie Philipp Kurashev scored a pretty goal in the Chicago Blackhawks' 2-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.

The Blackhawks are 4-0 against the Original Six rival Red Wings this season. They have won three straight overall and six of their last seven.

Alex DeBrincat added an empty-net goal with 58 seconds remaining.

On the winner, Kurashev weaved through the Detroit defense for a power-play goal midway through the second period, putting it between Jonathan Bernier’s legs. Duncan Keith passed ahead to Kurashev for the goal, his fifth of the season. Lankinen also earned an assist on the play.

Bernier made 24 saves.

NO POWER

The Red Wings were scoreless on the power play (0 for 3) for the 10th straight game.

RISING ROOKIES

Kurashev is second in goals among NHL rookies with five, trailing only teammate Pius Suter’s six.

CALLED UP

Forward Mathias Brome was recalled from the Detroit taxi squad before the game. The rookie still does not have a point in 16 games. On Tuesday, Detroit reassigned forward Givani Smith from the taxi squad to Grand Rapids, moving forward Evgeny Svechnikov from Grand Rapids to the taxi squad.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: At Carolina on Friday and Saturday night.

Red Wings: Host Florida on Friday and Saturday night.

Updated : 2021-02-18 13:08 GMT+08:00

