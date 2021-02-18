Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL-leading Maple Leafs beat last-place Senators 2-1

By Associated Press
2021/02/18 11:00
NHL-leading Maple Leafs beat last-place Senators 2-1

TORONTO (AP) — Alexander Kerfoot broke a tie with 9:14 left, Frederik Andersen made 27 saves and the NHL-leading Toronto Maple Leafs beat the last-place Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Auston Matthews added his NHL-leading 14th goal for league-leading Toronto in the second game of three-game series in Toronto. Jake Muzzin had two assists.

Brady Tkachuk scored for Ottawa, and Matt Murray made 26 stops.

In the opener Monday night, Ottawa overcame a 5-1 deficit in a 6-5 overtime victory. The teams will wrap up the series Thursday night.

Not long after a Toronto power play ended, Kerfoot fished a puck out of a scramble in front of Murray following Muzzin’s initial shot for his third goal of the season.

Toronto opened the scoring at 4:32 of the second on Matthews' 13th goal in his last 12 games. Moments after Joe Thornton had one of his own waved off for the second time in the game — a high stick on this occasion — Matthews took a pass from Justin Holl and rifled a one-timer past Murray.

Tkachuk tied it with 1:22 left in the second for his fifth of the season and 100th NHL point.

Updated : 2021-02-18 13:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February