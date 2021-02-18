Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

BioNTech pledges to provide Covid vaccine to Taiwan despite Chinese pressure

'Maybe someone didn't want Taiwan to be too happy' about getting Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine: CECC chief

  366
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/18 12:03
(Twitter, BioNTech photo)

(Twitter, BioNTech photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American pharmaceutical Pfizer's German partner on Wednesday (Feb. 17) announced it will provide its COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan, despite apparent pressure from China to nix the deal.

During a radio interview with Hit FM on Wednesday, Chen said Taiwan had reached a deal with BioNTech (BNT) to purchase 5 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine back in December. However, he said that just as the two sides were preparing to sign the contract, the German firm suddenly dropped out of the deal.

When asked by the show's host, Clara Chou (周玉蔻), whether BNT's Chinese partner Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group had pressured it to call off the deal, Chen said that "Maybe someone didn't want Taiwan to be too happy" and indicated that the financial agreement between the two companies may have played a role in the scrapping of the deal.

However, a BNT spokesperson told Deutsche Welle on Wednesday that the company's negotiations with Taiwan are still ongoing and that progress will be announced in due course. On Thursday (Feb. 18), Reuters published a statement by BNT pledging that it will indeed sell the vaccines to Taiwan.

"BioNTech is committed to help bringing an end to the pandemic for people across the world and we intend to supply Taiwan with our vaccine as part of this global commitment. Discussions are ongoing and BioNTech will provide an update."

The challenge facing Taiwan is the fact that last March, Shanghai Fosun paid US$85 million in licensing fees to give it exclusive rights to BNT's vaccine products in China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. In November, Chen stated: "There is no way Taiwan would import vaccines made in China."

However, this does not necessarily preclude Taiwan from acquiring the vaccines through Shanghai Fosun, provided the shots are not manufactured in China. Chen said intermediate commercial activities are not a focus of concern but that "the place of manufacture is important."

BNT partnered with Pfizer to develop the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine, which has an efficacy rate of 95 percent against the early strains of the virus behind the outbreak in Wuhan. However, a new laboratory study indicates the antibody protection the vaccine provides against the South African variant may be reduced by two-thirds.
vaccine
vaccines
Pfizer vaccine
BioNTech
BNT

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
2021/02/17 12:20
Taiwan envoy to Japan responds to former president's Chinese vaccine comment
Taiwan envoy to Japan responds to former president's Chinese vaccine comment
2021/02/16 12:27
COVID-19 shots might be tweaked if variants get worse
COVID-19 shots might be tweaked if variants get worse
2021/02/16 09:00
CECC head says Chinese vaccines not an option for Taiwan
CECC head says Chinese vaccines not an option for Taiwan
2021/02/15 13:14
Premier says Taiwan has obtained 20 million COVID vaccine doses
Premier says Taiwan has obtained 20 million COVID vaccine doses
2021/02/11 12:33

Updated : 2021-02-18 13:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February