7 TSMC executives bought company stock in January

World's top chipmaker forecasts 5-year stretch of 10-15% annual growth

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/18 12:23
TSMC logo (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Seven executives of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) put their money where their mouth is in January as the company's share price experienced ups and downs after posting record sales for 2020, according to the latest shareholding statement.

Shareholding statements from company directors and supervisors are mandatory in Taiwan. TSMC's latest disclosure shows seven executives bought their own stock in January, including J.K. Lin (林錦坤), senior vice president of Information Technology and Materials Management & Risk Management, who purchased 130,000 of the total 12,648,000 shares — the most of any TSMC executive that month.

Lin was followed by Douglas Yu (余振華), TSMC distinguished fellow and vice president of R&D Pathfinding for System Integration, and Kevin Zhang (張曉強), senior vice president of Business Development. Each added 10,000 shares to their respective holdings of 235,000 and 53,000 shares.

Other executives listed on the statement are Marvin Liao (廖德堆), vice president of Operations/Advanced Packaging Technology and Service; Jun He (何軍), vice president of Quality and Reliability; Cliff Hou (候永清), senior vice president of Europe & Asia Sales; and Wendell Huang (黃仁昭), CFO, Spokesperson, and vice president of Finance.

TSMC's sales have hit a record high every year since 2010, and the company forecasts 10 to 15 percent annual growth in U.S. dollar terms until 2025 on the back of the strong demand for chips for 5G and high-performance computing applications.

The company share price added 11.5 percent in January, raising it to NT$591 (US$21.16), and continued the momentum into February with NT$663 (US$23.74) on Wednesday (Feb. 17).
