Unexploded bomb found in Taipei's Songshan

Man finds old explosive in yellow plastic bag in Songshan District's Minsheng Community

  623
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/18 11:50
Army bomb disposal unit removes unexploded bomb found in Taipei's Songshan District. 

Army bomb disposal unit removes unexploded bomb found in Taipei's Songshan District.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A recycling worker in Taipei's Minsheng Community (民生社區) on Tuesday (Feb. 16) discovered an unexploded artillery shell in a plastic bag.

The 70-year-old man, surnamed Huang (黃), said he had found an old-looking explosive measuring 25 centimeters long and 10 cm wide in a yellow plastic bag at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday (Feb. 16). He said the bag was among a number of recycled items he had collected on Sanmin Road in Songshan District earlier that day.

After Huang informed them of his find, local police immediately cordoned off the area and reached out to the Army's bomb disposal unit. The team of specialists that arrived at the scene determined that the unexploded device posed no immediate danger but still removed it as a precaution.

The police said the specialists had taken the bomb back to their base. However, they offered no details about the nature of the explosive.
