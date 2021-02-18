Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Marseille holds on to beat Nice 3-2 and move up to 6th place

By Associated Press
2021/02/18 06:23
Marseille's Saif-Eddine Khaoui celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the French League One soccer match between Olympique de Marseille...
Marseille's Saif-Eddine Khaoui, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the French League One soccer match between Olympique de M...
Marseille's Saif-Eddine Khaoui, second right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the French League One soccer match between Olympiq...
Marseille's Saif-Eddine Khaoui, left, celebrates with Marseille's Dimitri Payet after scoring his side's second goal during the French League One socc...
Nice's Amine Gouiri celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Olympique de Marseille and Nice...
Nice's Amine Gouiri, center, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Olympique de Marseille...

Marseille's Saif-Eddine Khaoui celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the French League One soccer match between Olympique de Marseille...

Marseille's Saif-Eddine Khaoui, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the French League One soccer match between Olympique de M...

Marseille's Saif-Eddine Khaoui, second right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the French League One soccer match between Olympiq...

Marseille's Saif-Eddine Khaoui, left, celebrates with Marseille's Dimitri Payet after scoring his side's second goal during the French League One socc...

Nice's Amine Gouiri celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Olympique de Marseille and Nice...

Nice's Amine Gouiri, center, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Olympique de Marseille...

PARIS (AP) — Saif-Eddine Khaoui scored twice as Marseille beat Nice 3-2 at home Wednesday to snap a seven-game winless run and move up to sixth place in the French league.

Central defender Alvaro Gonzalez scored early in the first half and Khaoui added the second just before the break to put Marseille 2-0 up, both netting their first goals of the season.

But Nice showed just why it was unlucky to lose 2-1 at defending champion Paris Saint-Germain last weekend with a strong reaction.

Forward Amine Gouiri pulled a goal back one minute into the second half and, after Khaoui had made it 3-1 with a powerful strike from just inside the penalty area, Gouiri set up substitute Malik Sellouki in the 86th.

Then, in the fifth and final minute of injury time, the impressive Gouiri stuck a free kick which rattled the Marseille crossbar at an empty Stade Velodrome.

Despite two good performances, Nice finds itself mired in 14th place and only seven points above the relegation zone after 25 of 38 matches.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-18 08:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic