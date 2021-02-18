Alexa
Detroit archbishop sprinkles ashes due to COVID-19 concerns

By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/18 04:32
Parishioners pray during Ash Wednesday service at the St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Detroit. The ashes, a symbol of penan...

Bob Amore, foreground, and Denis Wood pray during Ash Wednesday service at the St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Detroit. The...

Archbishop of Detroit Allen H. Vigneron sprinkles ashes on Richard Lewandowski at the St. Aloysius Parish, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Detroit. The a...

Sanar Yokhana, foreground, and Richard Lewandowski pray in front of a statue of St. Anthony during an Ash Wednesday service at the St. Aloysius Cathol...

Catholic Priest Paul Soper, right, uses a swab out of concern for the coronavirus, to apply ash to the forehead of a parishioner during Ash Wednesday ...

A parishioner at Saint Margaret Mary Parish, in Westwood, Mass., has ash applied using a swab out of concern for the coronavirus during Ash Wednesday ...

Parishioners at Saint Margaret Mary Parish, in Westwood, Mass., pray after having ash applied to their foreheads using swabs out of concern for the co...

Deb Morton, of Norwood, Mass., left, offers packets containing ash, swabs, a printed prayer, and instructions, to parishioner John Stanley, right, who...

Ash Wednesday packets containing ash, swabs, a printed prayer, and instructions, rest in a basket in front of Grace Episcopal Church, in Norwood, Mass...

Paula King, left, music director at Grace Episcopal Church, in Norwood, Mass., wears a mask as Sue Breen, right, uses a swab to apply ash to Kings' fo...

DETROIT (AP) — The Roman Catholic archbishop of Detroit employed a more COVID-safe method of ash distribution during a special Ash Wednesday service downtown.

He sprinkled, rather than marked.

Priests typically mark a cross of ashes on parishioners’ foreheads using their thumbs as part of the holy day. But the Vatican’s Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments asked dioceses around the world to employ an alternative ash-distribution formula to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Ashes this year can be distributed in two ways: By sprinkling them on top of parishioners' foreheads or by using a cotton swab to make a cross. The alternative methods are recommended but not mandatory.

“I’m intrigued at how fascinated the media and the world are about our little ritual of ashes,” Detroit Archbishop Allen Vigneron said during Wednesday's Mass at St. Aloysius Parish. “Of course, this year ... we'll do it a little differently.”

Following his homily, Vigneron distributed ashes, a symbol of penance, that were made from palm leaves used in last year’s Palm Sunday liturgy. The sprinkling method follows an ancient tradition still common in parts of the world.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a liturgical season of prayer and repentance in preparation for Easter, when Christians commemorate the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“Last year was sort of the last big celebration that we had before the pandemic. And so, thinking now, a year later, it's a beautiful milestone that we have after the lockdown to be able to come together again,” said the Rev. Mario Amore, pastor of St. Aloysius.

Beth Allison, 33, was among those who received the ashes.

“It'll be interesting when I go home,” she said, patting the top of her head and smiling. "I'll probably have to brush off a little bit.

“But I still feel the same as other Ash Wednesdays.”

Updated : 2021-02-18 07:00 GMT+08:00

