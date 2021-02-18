Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Moderate quake injures at least 10 people in central Iran

By Associated Press
2021/02/18 04:18
Moderate quake injures at least 10 people in central Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck central Iran on Wednesday, injuring at least 10 people, Iranian media reported.

The state TV said the quake jolted the country of Sisakht, about 500 kilometers (310 miles) south of the capital, Tehran. The reports said search and rescue teams have been deployed to the area.

It said the temblor struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

Sisakht is a farming area with a population of about 6,000 people; its part of the province of Kohkiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad.

There were no further details on possible damages or casualties.

Iran lies on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake a day on average. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people. A magnitude 7 earthquake that struck western Iran in 2017 killed more than 600 people and injured more than 9,000.

Updated : 2021-02-18 05:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father