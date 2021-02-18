Alexa
AP Top 25 Podcast: Sarkisian's road from rehab to Texas

By RALPH D. RUSSO , AP College Football Writer, Associated Press
2021/02/18 03:48
Steve Sarkisian was out of college football five years ago, having lost a dream job because of his struggles with alcoholism.

Now Sarkisian is a head coach again, landing the job at Texas after helping Alabama win a national championship as offensive coordinator.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Coach Sark joins the AP’s Ralph Russo to talk about his road back from being fired by Southern California to a stint in the NFL to becoming the latest coach tasked with getting the Longhorns back to being among college football’s elite.

College football writer Richard Johnson of the Split Zone Duo podcast also joins the show to break down what makes Sarkisian's offense so effective and to talk about how the best college teams are trying to emulate NFL teams in how they game plan.

Plus, Urban Meyer's first misstep as an NFL coach and Gus Malzahn lands at UCF.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-02-18 05:28 GMT+08:00

