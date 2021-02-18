Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/02/18 03:09
Athene Holding: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.09 billion.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $5.44 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.85 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.16 per share.

The company posted revenue of $8.64 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.61 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.54 billion, or $8.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.33 billion.

Athene Holding shares have climbed slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATH

_____

This story has been corrected to show that Athene is based in Hamilton, Bermuda, not Pembroke.

Updated : 2021-02-18 05:27 GMT+08:00

