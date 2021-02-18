Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Indians saves leader Cody Allen retires at 32

By Associated Press
2021/02/18 02:28
FILE - Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Cody Allen throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning of a baseball game, in Cincinnati, in t...

FILE - Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Cody Allen throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning of a baseball game, in Cincinnati, in t...

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cody Allen, the Cleveland Indians' career saves leader and an underappreciated closer for the team, has retired at age 32.

The Indians announced Allen's retirement Wednesday on Twitter, posting: “From a 23rd round draft pick to the franchise saves (leader). Congrats on a great career, Cody.”

Allen spent seven seasons with Cleveland, which drafted him in 2010. The right-hander recorded 149 saves and appeared in 456 games — both club relief records.

Allen had a 24-31 record with a 3.14 ERA and 153 saves in 481 games. He also had seven postseason saves.

Allen got more than 30 saves three times, including 32 in 2016 when he helped the Indians win the AL pennant and get to Game 7 of the World Series.

After acquiring All-Star Brad Hand in a trade, the Indians chose not to re-sign Allen after the 2018 season. He pitched in 25 games for the Los Angeles Angels in 2019, going 0-2 with four saves and a 6.26 ERA.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-18 04:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father