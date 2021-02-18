Alexa
The Latest: Keeneland to allow limited fans for spring meet

By Associated Press
2021/02/18 02:22
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Keeneland’s spring meet will allow a limited number of spectators and limit access for race participants, sponsors, box holders and Club members.

The historic horse track in Kentucky’s bluegrass country canceled last year’s spring meet just after the pandemic began and held a special five-day summer meet in July without spectators. Keeneland’s fall meet and the season-ending Breeders’ Cup World Championships also went off without spectators.

A limited number of pre-sold ticket packages including dining, reserved seating and general admission will be available for the meet that runs from April 2-23, highlighted by the Blue Grass and Ashland stakes races on opening weekend. Those marquee events award points toward the 147th Kentucky Oaks for fillies on April 30 and Kentucky Derby on May 1.

___

Updated : 2021-02-18 04:00 GMT+08:00

