Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Brazil-born Atalanta captain Tolói cleared to play for Italy

By Associated Press
2021/02/18 01:36
Atalanta's Rafael Toloi celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Serie A soccer match between Benevento and Atalanta, in Benevento's V...

Atalanta's Rafael Toloi celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Serie A soccer match between Benevento and Atalanta, in Benevento's V...

ZURICH (AP) — Brazil-born Atalanta captain Rafael Tolói is now eligible to play for Italy, FIFA said Wednesday.

Soccer’s world governing body said it approved the Italian soccer federation’s request to change Tolói's international eligibility.

The 30-year-old defender played for Brazil's Under-20s but never for the senior national team.

Tolói has long held an Italian passport and said in interviews he had Italian great-grandparents. He has also lived in Italy for more than the five-year residency period required by FIFA rules, since joining Atalanta early in the 2015-16 season.

Italy next plays in March, opening its 2022 World Cup qualification group with games against Northern Ireland, Bulgaria and Lithuania.

Coach Roberto Mancini’s team will play the opening game on June 11 at the postponed 2020 European Championships against Turkey in Rome. The group also includes Switzerland and Wales. ___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-18 04:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father