Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Lions hire Antwaan Randle El to coach wide receivers

By Associated Press
2021/02/17 23:59
Lions hire Antwaan Randle El to coach wide receivers

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have hired wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El.

Detroit coach Dan Campbell added the former NFL receiver to his staff Wednesday after he was with the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers the past two seasons as an offensive assistant.

Randle El was drafted by Pittsburgh in 2002, and the former Indiana quarterback and point guard had a nine-year career in the NFL as a dynamic receiver with the Steelers and Washington.

The Lions hired Campbell last month after naming Brad Holmes as general manager. Campbell's staff includes offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-02-18 02:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father