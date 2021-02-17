All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|14
|10
|2
|2
|22
|42
|30
|N.Y. Islanders
|15
|8
|4
|3
|19
|38
|34
|Philadelphia
|13
|8
|3
|2
|18
|46
|41
|Washington
|14
|7
|4
|3
|17
|50
|52
|Pittsburgh
|14
|7
|6
|1
|15
|44
|50
|New Jersey
|10
|5
|3
|2
|12
|28
|28
|N.Y. Rangers
|14
|4
|7
|3
|11
|33
|39
|Buffalo
|12
|4
|6
|2
|10
|31
|38
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|14
|10
|3
|1
|21
|54
|32
|Florida
|13
|9
|2
|2
|20
|44
|40
|Carolina
|13
|10
|3
|0
|20
|50
|36
|Chicago
|17
|8
|5
|4
|20
|50
|51
|Columbus
|17
|7
|6
|4
|18
|50
|60
|Dallas
|12
|5
|3
|4
|14
|40
|34
|Nashville
|15
|6
|9
|0
|12
|36
|52
|Detroit
|17
|4
|10
|3
|11
|35
|54
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|14
|10
|3
|1
|21
|43
|31
|St. Louis
|16
|9
|5
|2
|20
|52
|49
|Colorado
|13
|8
|4
|1
|17
|41
|27
|Arizona
|15
|7
|6
|2
|16
|40
|42
|Anaheim
|16
|6
|7
|3
|15
|32
|42
|Los Angeles
|14
|5
|6
|3
|13
|44
|44
|San Jose
|14
|6
|7
|1
|13
|38
|51
|Minnesota
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|30
|34
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|16
|11
|3
|2
|24
|58
|44
|Montreal
|15
|9
|4
|2
|20
|52
|39
|Winnipeg
|15
|9
|5
|1
|19
|53
|43
|Edmonton
|17
|9
|8
|0
|18
|60
|58
|Calgary
|15
|8
|6
|1
|17
|44
|40
|Vancouver
|19
|7
|11
|1
|15
|57
|71
|Ottawa
|17
|4
|12
|1
|9
|40
|69
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 0
New Jersey 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
Colorado 3, Vegas 2
Los Angeles 4, Minnesota 0
Nashville at Dallas, ppd
Florida at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 12:30 p.m.
Vegas vs. Colorado at Edgewood Tahoe Resort, 3 p.m.
Florida at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.