NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/17 23:00
All Times EST

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 14 10 2 2 22 42 30
N.Y. Islanders 15 8 4 3 19 38 34
Philadelphia 13 8 3 2 18 46 41
Washington 14 7 4 3 17 50 52
Pittsburgh 14 7 6 1 15 44 50
New Jersey 10 5 3 2 12 28 28
N.Y. Rangers 14 4 7 3 11 33 39
Buffalo 12 4 6 2 10 31 38
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 14 10 3 1 21 54 32
Florida 13 9 2 2 20 44 40
Carolina 13 10 3 0 20 50 36
Chicago 17 8 5 4 20 50 51
Columbus 17 7 6 4 18 50 60
Dallas 12 5 3 4 14 40 34
Nashville 15 6 9 0 12 36 52
Detroit 17 4 10 3 11 35 54
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 14 10 3 1 21 43 31
St. Louis 16 9 5 2 20 52 49
Colorado 13 8 4 1 17 41 27
Arizona 15 7 6 2 16 40 42
Anaheim 16 6 7 3 15 32 42
Los Angeles 14 5 6 3 13 44 44
San Jose 14 6 7 1 13 38 51
Minnesota 12 6 6 0 12 30 34
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 16 11 3 2 24 58 44
Montreal 15 9 4 2 20 52 39
Winnipeg 15 9 5 1 19 53 43
Edmonton 17 9 8 0 18 60 58
Calgary 15 8 6 1 17 44 40
Vancouver 19 7 11 1 15 57 71
Ottawa 17 4 12 1 9 40 69

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Tuesday's Games

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 0

New Jersey 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Colorado 3, Vegas 2

Los Angeles 4, Minnesota 0

Nashville at Dallas, ppd

Wednesday's Games

Florida at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Vegas vs. Colorado at Edgewood Tahoe Resort, 3 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-02-18 00:58 GMT+08:00

