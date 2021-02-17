All Times EST

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 14 10 2 2 22 42 30 N.Y. Islanders 15 8 4 3 19 38 34 Philadelphia 13 8 3 2 18 46 41 Washington 14 7 4 3 17 50 52 Pittsburgh 14 7 6 1 15 44 50 New Jersey 10 5 3 2 12 28 28 N.Y. Rangers 14 4 7 3 11 33 39 Buffalo 12 4 6 2 10 31 38

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 14 10 3 1 21 54 32 Florida 13 9 2 2 20 44 40 Carolina 13 10 3 0 20 50 36 Chicago 17 8 5 4 20 50 51 Columbus 17 7 6 4 18 50 60 Dallas 12 5 3 4 14 40 34 Nashville 15 6 9 0 12 36 52 Detroit 17 4 10 3 11 35 54

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 14 10 3 1 21 43 31 St. Louis 16 9 5 2 20 52 49 Colorado 13 8 4 1 17 41 27 Arizona 15 7 6 2 16 40 42 Anaheim 16 6 7 3 15 32 42 Los Angeles 14 5 6 3 13 44 44 San Jose 14 6 7 1 13 38 51 Minnesota 12 6 6 0 12 30 34

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 16 11 3 2 24 58 44 Montreal 15 9 4 2 20 52 39 Winnipeg 15 9 5 1 19 53 43 Edmonton 17 9 8 0 18 60 58 Calgary 15 8 6 1 17 44 40 Vancouver 19 7 11 1 15 57 71 Ottawa 17 4 12 1 9 40 69

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Tuesday's Games

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 0

New Jersey 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Colorado 3, Vegas 2

Los Angeles 4, Minnesota 0

Nashville at Dallas, ppd

Wednesday's Games

Florida at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Vegas vs. Colorado at Edgewood Tahoe Resort, 3 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.