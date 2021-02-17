All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|2
|Providence
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|9
|8
|Bridgeport
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|14
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|4
|Laval
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|11
|6
|Belleville
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|11
|Stockton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Manitoba
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|10
|20
|11
|Texas
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|19
|18
|Iowa
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|13
|14
|Grand Rapids
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|8
|Rockford
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|10
|16
|Cleveland
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Binghamton
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|11
|10
|Lehigh Valley
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|8
|7
|Rochester
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|13
|9
|Hershey
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|8
|9
|Utica
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|10
|13
|WB/Scranton
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|10
|11
|Syracuse
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|13
|10
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Diego
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|10
|16
|9
|Henderson
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|17
|5
|Tucson
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|16
|11
|San Jose
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|12
|14
|Colorado
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|Ontario
|5
|0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|12
|22
|Bakersfield
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|14
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Belleville 4, Laval 1
Chicago 3, Rockford 2
Toronto 6, Manitoba 2
San Jose at Texas, ppd
Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.
Hershey at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Henderson at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.
Toronto at Manitoba, 5 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Henderson at Stockton, 9 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 1 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 3 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Henderson at Stockton, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 11 p.m.