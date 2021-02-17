Alexa
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/02/17 23:09
Through Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 17 9 21 30 1 10 4 0 3 68 13.2
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 17 8 18 26 11 4 4 1 3 45 17.8
Mitchell Marner Toronto 16 7 16 23 11 8 0 0 2 42 16.7
Patrick Kane Chicago 17 7 15 22 3 10 2 0 0 62 11.3
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 15 7 14 21 -1 6 1 0 1 35 20.0
Auston Matthews Toronto 15 13 7 20 7 2 4 0 5 65 20.0
Quinn Hughes Vancouver 19 2 17 19 -14 8 0 0 0 50 4.0
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 14 7 12 19 -1 4 2 0 0 31 22.6
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 14 4 14 18 2 2 1 0 1 33 12.1
James van Riemsdyk Philadelphia 13 7 11 18 5 4 5 0 0 30 23.3
Patrice Bergeron Boston 14 7 11 18 6 2 4 1 1 52 13.5
Brad Marchand Boston 14 9 9 18 7 4 2 1 1 40 22.5
Brock Boeser Vancouver 19 11 7 18 -3 8 3 1 1 52 21.2
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 13 5 12 17 0 10 1 0 0 16 31.3
Joe Pavelski Dallas 12 9 8 17 4 6 7 0 2 32 28.1
Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg 15 10 7 17 11 0 2 0 3 53 18.9
Mark Stone Vegas 14 4 12 16 7 9 1 0 3 24 16.7
Elias Lindholm Calgary 15 5 11 16 3 12 2 0 2 39 12.8
Brayden Point Tampa Bay 14 6 10 16 5 2 2 0 2 40 15.0
Johnny Gaudreau Calgary 15 9 7 16 2 2 4 0 3 35 25.7

Updated : 2021-02-18 00:57 GMT+08:00

