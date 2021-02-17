Alexa
SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/17 23:06
All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Pensacola 14 8 3 2 1 19 44 36
Huntsville 15 8 7 0 0 16 44 43
Macon 10 6 2 1 1 14 26 20
Birmingham 14 5 6 3 0 13 35 47
Knoxville 13 6 7 0 0 12 37 40

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, ppd

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Knoxville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Updated : 2021-02-18 00:57 GMT+08:00

