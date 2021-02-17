THROUGH FEBRUARY 16
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal, WAS
|23
|265
|172
|761
|33.1
|Curry, GS
|28
|282
|140
|844
|30.1
|Embiid, PHI
|22
|207
|212
|652
|29.6
|Lillard, POR
|26
|235
|187
|762
|29.3
|Doncic, DAL
|27
|271
|178
|785
|29.1
|LaVine, CHI
|26
|261
|117
|732
|28.2
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|27
|279
|172
|761
|28.2
|Jokic, DEN
|27
|282
|129
|733
|27.1
|Leonard, LAC
|23
|224
|123
|615
|26.7
|Brown, BOS
|25
|251
|88
|651
|26.0
|Young, ATL
|25
|183
|227
|648
|25.9
|James, LAL
|29
|274
|123
|744
|25.7
|Tatum, BOS
|22
|204
|91
|559
|25.4
|Williamson, NO
|26
|248
|139
|640
|24.6
|Harden, BKN
|24
|183
|148
|587
|24.5
|Booker, PHO
|23
|206
|102
|561
|24.4
|Mitchell, UTA
|26
|215
|110
|629
|24.2
|Ingram, NO
|27
|225
|126
|646
|23.9
|Vucevic, ORL
|28
|263
|62
|663
|23.7
|Fox, SAC
|26
|219
|118
|604
|23.2
___
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Holmes, SAC
|136
|210
|.648
|Harrell, LAL
|155
|240
|.646
|Allen, CLE
|122
|190
|.642
|Gobert, UTA
|150
|235
|.638
|Williamson, NO
|248
|403
|.615
|Plumlee, DET
|104
|174
|.598
|Young, CHI
|114
|191
|.597
|Ayton, PHO
|164
|278
|.590
|Kanter, POR
|131
|224
|.585
|Valanciunas, MEM
|115
|200
|.575
___
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Capela, ATL
|24
|110
|227
|337
|14.0
|Drummond, CLE
|25
|101
|236
|337
|13.5
|Gobert, UTA
|28
|97
|273
|370
|13.2
|Ayton, PHO
|27
|99
|231
|330
|12.2
|Sabonis, IND
|28
|77
|243
|320
|11.4
|Vucevic, ORL
|28
|58
|262
|320
|11.4
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|27
|47
|261
|308
|11.4
|Kanter, POR
|27
|113
|193
|306
|11.3
|Jokic, DEN
|27
|82
|223
|305
|11.3
|Randle, NY
|29
|41
|278
|319
|11.0
___
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Harden, BKN
|24
|271
|11.3
|Westbrook, WAS
|18
|169
|9.4
|Doncic, DAL
|27
|254
|9.4
|Young, ATL
|25
|233
|9.3
|Jokic, DEN
|27
|231
|8.6
|Green, GS
|24
|199
|8.3
|Paul, PHO
|26
|213
|8.2
|Simmons, PHI
|25
|201
|8.0
|James, LAL
|29
|230
|7.9
|Lillard, POR
|26
|193
|7.4