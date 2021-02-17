Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NBA Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/02/17 23:01
NBA Leaders

THROUGH FEBRUARY 16

Scoring
G FG FT PTS AVG
Beal, WAS 23 265 172 761 33.1
Curry, GS 28 282 140 844 30.1
Embiid, PHI 22 207 212 652 29.6
Lillard, POR 26 235 187 762 29.3
Doncic, DAL 27 271 178 785 29.1
LaVine, CHI 26 261 117 732 28.2
Antetokounmpo, MIL 27 279 172 761 28.2
Jokic, DEN 27 282 129 733 27.1
Leonard, LAC 23 224 123 615 26.7
Brown, BOS 25 251 88 651 26.0
Young, ATL 25 183 227 648 25.9
James, LAL 29 274 123 744 25.7
Tatum, BOS 22 204 91 559 25.4
Williamson, NO 26 248 139 640 24.6
Harden, BKN 24 183 148 587 24.5
Booker, PHO 23 206 102 561 24.4
Mitchell, UTA 26 215 110 629 24.2
Ingram, NO 27 225 126 646 23.9
Vucevic, ORL 28 263 62 663 23.7
Fox, SAC 26 219 118 604 23.2

___

FG Percentage
FG FGA PCT
Holmes, SAC 136 210 .648
Harrell, LAL 155 240 .646
Allen, CLE 122 190 .642
Gobert, UTA 150 235 .638
Williamson, NO 248 403 .615
Plumlee, DET 104 174 .598
Young, CHI 114 191 .597
Ayton, PHO 164 278 .590
Kanter, POR 131 224 .585
Valanciunas, MEM 115 200 .575

___

Rebounds
G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Capela, ATL 24 110 227 337 14.0
Drummond, CLE 25 101 236 337 13.5
Gobert, UTA 28 97 273 370 13.2
Ayton, PHO 27 99 231 330 12.2
Sabonis, IND 28 77 243 320 11.4
Vucevic, ORL 28 58 262 320 11.4
Antetokounmpo, MIL 27 47 261 308 11.4
Kanter, POR 27 113 193 306 11.3
Jokic, DEN 27 82 223 305 11.3
Randle, NY 29 41 278 319 11.0

___

Assists
G AST AVG
Harden, BKN 24 271 11.3
Westbrook, WAS 18 169 9.4
Doncic, DAL 27 254 9.4
Young, ATL 25 233 9.3
Jokic, DEN 27 231 8.6
Green, GS 24 199 8.3
Paul, PHO 26 213 8.2
Simmons, PHI 25 201 8.0
James, LAL 29 230 7.9
Lillard, POR 26 193 7.4

Updated : 2021-02-18 00:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taiwan envoy to Japan responds to former president's Chinese vaccine comment
Taiwan envoy to Japan responds to former president's Chinese vaccine comment