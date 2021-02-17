All Times EST

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 14 10 2 2 22 42 30 4-0-0 6-2-2 10-2-2 N.Y. Islanders 15 8 4 3 19 38 34 4-0-1 4-4-2 8-4-3 Philadelphia 13 8 3 2 18 46 41 5-2-1 3-1-1 8-3-2 Washington 14 7 4 3 17 50 52 4-2-1 3-2-2 7-4-3 Pittsburgh 14 7 6 1 15 44 50 5-1-0 2-5-1 7-6-1 New Jersey 10 5 3 2 12 28 28 2-2-1 3-1-1 5-3-2 N.Y. Rangers 14 4 7 3 11 33 39 3-5-2 1-2-1 4-7-3 Buffalo 12 4 6 2 10 31 38 2-5-1 2-1-1 4-6-2

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 14 10 3 1 21 54 32 6-1-0 4-2-1 10-3-1 Florida 13 9 2 2 20 44 40 5-2-1 4-0-1 9-2-2 Carolina 13 10 3 0 20 50 36 4-0-0 6-3-0 10-3-0 Chicago 17 8 5 4 20 50 51 5-2-1 3-3-3 8-5-4 Columbus 17 7 6 4 18 50 60 4-2-2 3-4-2 7-6-4 Dallas 12 5 3 4 14 40 34 4-1-3 1-2-1 5-3-4 Nashville 15 6 9 0 12 36 52 5-4-0 1-5-0 6-9-0 Detroit 17 4 10 3 11 35 54 2-3-2 2-7-1 4-10-3

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 14 10 3 1 21 43 31 8-2-1 2-1-0 10-3-1 St. Louis 16 9 5 2 20 52 49 3-3-2 6-2-0 9-5-2 Colorado 13 8 4 1 17 41 27 4-1-0 4-3-1 8-4-1 Arizona 15 7 6 2 16 40 42 4-3-2 3-3-0 7-6-2 Anaheim 16 6 7 3 15 32 42 3-3-2 3-4-1 6-7-3 Los Angeles 14 5 6 3 13 44 44 3-2-3 2-4-0 5-6-3 San Jose 14 6 7 1 13 38 51 1-1-0 5-6-1 6-7-1 Minnesota 12 6 6 0 12 30 34 3-3-0 3-3-0 6-6-0

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Toronto 16 11 3 2 24 58 44 6-2-1 5-1-1 11-3-2 Montreal 15 9 4 2 20 52 39 3-4-0 6-0-2 9-4-2 Winnipeg 15 9 5 1 19 53 43 6-3-1 3-2-0 9-5-1 Edmonton 17 9 8 0 18 60 58 4-5-0 5-3-0 9-8-0 Calgary 15 8 6 1 17 44 40 4-2-0 4-4-1 8-6-1 Vancouver 19 7 11 1 15 57 71 5-3-1 2-8-0 7-11-1 Ottawa 17 4 12 1 9 40 69 1-5-1 3-7-0 4-12-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Tuesday's Games

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 0

New Jersey 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Colorado 3, Vegas 2

Los Angeles 4, Minnesota 0

Nashville at Dallas, ppd

Wednesday's Games

Florida at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Vegas vs. Colorado at Edgewood Tahoe Resort, 3 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.