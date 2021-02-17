Alexa
UK's Prince Philip in London hospital as non-Covid precaution

By Deutsche Welle
2021/02/17
The husband of British Queen Elizabeth II was admitted into the private King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday evening.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said his admission was "a precautionary measure" taken on the advice of Philip's doctor.

The senior royal is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of "observation and rest."

Philip retired from duties

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, retired from his royal duties in 2017 and now rarely appears in public.

Two years later he gave up his driver's license after a car crash. He was most recently admitted to hospital at the end of 2019 and has had several such stays over the past 10 years.

During England's current coronavirus lockdown, the prince has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen.

Updated : 2021-02-18

