Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

U.S. industrial production climbs 0.9% in January

By PAUL WISEMAN , AP Economics Writer, Associated Press
2021/02/17 22:30
FILE - In this May 13, 2020, file photo, Ford Motor Co., line workers put together ventilators that the automaker is assembling at the Ford Rawsonvill...

FILE - In this May 13, 2020, file photo, Ford Motor Co., line workers put together ventilators that the automaker is assembling at the Ford Rawsonvill...

WASHINGTON (AP) — American industry expanded for the fourth consecutive month in January, but it has yet to return to the level of activity that preceded the pandemic.

U.S. industrial production — which includes output factories, mines and utiliites — rose 0.9% last month on top of increases of 1.3% in December, 0.9% in November and 1.1% in October, the Federal Reserve reported Wednesday. Still, industrial production was down 1.8% from January 2020, reflecting lingering economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

Manufacturing rose 1% even though auto production was held down by a shortage of semiconductors used in vehicles.

Mining jumped 2.3% on a burst of oil and gas drilling.

Utility output dropped 1.2% on declining production of natural gas.

Updated : 2021-02-18 00:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taiwan envoy to Japan responds to former president's Chinese vaccine comment
Taiwan envoy to Japan responds to former president's Chinese vaccine comment