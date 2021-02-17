Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

British queen's husband, Prince Philip, admitted to hospital

By Associated Press
2021/02/17 22:16
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II bid farewell to Colombia's President Juan Manuel Sant...

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II bid farewell to Colombia's President Juan Manuel Sant...

LONODN (AP) — Britain's 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.

The palace said the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening.

It said the admission is “a precautionary measure” on the advice of Philip's doctor and that the senior royal is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of “observation and rest.”

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, retired from public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public.

During England's current coronavirus lockdown, he has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen.

Updated : 2021-02-17 23:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
CECC head says Chinese vaccines not an option for Taiwan
CECC head says Chinese vaccines not an option for Taiwan
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe