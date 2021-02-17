The Latest: Norway wins team event at ski worlds

Norway's Fabian Wilkens Solheim celebrates winning the gold medal during a mixed team parallel slalom, at the alpine ski World Championships, in Corti... Norway's Fabian Wilkens Solheim celebrates winning the gold medal during a mixed team parallel slalom, at the alpine ski World Championships, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)

Norway team celebrates winning the gold medal in the mixed team parallel slalom, at the alpine ski World Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, We... Norway team celebrates winning the gold medal in the mixed team parallel slalom, at the alpine ski World Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Wednesday, Feb.17, 2021. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

Norway won the gold medal in the team event at the skiing world championships by beating Scandinavian neighbor Sweden.

Thea Louise Stjernesund, Sebastian Foss-Solevaag and Fabian Wilkens Solheim won their runs in the final to give Norway a 3-1 victory.

Germany beat defending champion Switzerland for bronze.

Kristin Lysdahl and Kristina Riis-Johannessen were also on Norway’s team.

Solevaag stopped racing midway through his heat against Kristoffer Jakobsen when the Swede made a mistake and appeared to invade his course. The jury opted for a re-run and Solevaag won.

Solheim then won the decisive heat over Mattias Roenngren.

Sweden eliminated three-time champion Austria in the quarterfinals.

