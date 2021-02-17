Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

US retail sales jumps 5.3%, thanks to $600 stimulus checks

By JOSEPH PISANI , AP Retail Writer, Associated Press
2021/02/17 21:46
US retail sales jumps 5.3%, thanks to $600 stimulus checks

NEW YORK (AP) — The $600 stimulus checks got Americans shopping again.

After three months of declines, retail sales soared a seasonally adjusted 5.3% in January from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Wednesday. It was the biggest increase since June and much larger than the 1% rise Wall Street analysts had expected.

The $600 stimulus checks, sent out at the end of last year, seems to have pushed people to buy new furniture, clothing and appliances.

Wednesday’s report covers about a third of overall consumer spending. It doesn’t include haircuts, hotel stays and other services, which have been badly hurt by the pandemic.

Updated : 2021-02-17 23:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
CECC head says Chinese vaccines not an option for Taiwan
CECC head says Chinese vaccines not an option for Taiwan
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe