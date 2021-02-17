Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Snows storms hit East Med, army called out in Greece

By DEREK GATOPOULOS and SUZAN FRASER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/17 20:18
The ancient Acropolis hill is covered with snow after heavy snowfall in Athens, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Greece has called in the armed forces to hel...
The Panathenian stadium, where the first modern Olympics were held in 1896, is covered with snow after heavy snowfall in Athens, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2...
The ancient Acropolis hill, background, and the temple of Zeus, foreground, are covered with snow after heavy snowfall in Athens, Wednesday, Feb. 17, ...
The ancient Acropolis hill and the traditional Plaka district, a popular tourist area of Athens, covered with snow after a heavy snowfall in Athens, W...
A Greek Orthodox church is covered with snow after heavy snowfall in Dionysos suburb, northern Athens, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Greece has called in ...
The ancient Acropolis hill is covered with snow after heavy snowfall in Athens, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Greece has called in the armed forces to hel...
A bulldozer clears a snow covered road after heavy snowfall in Dionysos suburb, northern Athens, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Greece has called in the ar...
An Israeli reserve solider takes photos of his family in the snow near the Quneitra border crossing between Syria and the Israeli-controlled Golan Hei...
An old mobile artillery piece form Mideast wars sits covered with snow in a memorial site near the Quneitra border crossing between Syria and the Isra...
A man walks in the snow near the Quneitra border crossing between Syria and the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/A...
A road with snow is blocked near the Quneitra border crossing between Syria and the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (AP Pho...

The ancient Acropolis hill is covered with snow after heavy snowfall in Athens, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Greece has called in the armed forces to hel...

The Panathenian stadium, where the first modern Olympics were held in 1896, is covered with snow after heavy snowfall in Athens, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2...

The ancient Acropolis hill, background, and the temple of Zeus, foreground, are covered with snow after heavy snowfall in Athens, Wednesday, Feb. 17, ...

The ancient Acropolis hill and the traditional Plaka district, a popular tourist area of Athens, covered with snow after a heavy snowfall in Athens, W...

A Greek Orthodox church is covered with snow after heavy snowfall in Dionysos suburb, northern Athens, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Greece has called in ...

The ancient Acropolis hill is covered with snow after heavy snowfall in Athens, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Greece has called in the armed forces to hel...

A bulldozer clears a snow covered road after heavy snowfall in Dionysos suburb, northern Athens, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Greece has called in the ar...

An Israeli reserve solider takes photos of his family in the snow near the Quneitra border crossing between Syria and the Israeli-controlled Golan Hei...

An old mobile artillery piece form Mideast wars sits covered with snow in a memorial site near the Quneitra border crossing between Syria and the Isra...

A man walks in the snow near the Quneitra border crossing between Syria and the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/A...

A road with snow is blocked near the Quneitra border crossing between Syria and the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (AP Pho...

Greece called in the armed forces Wednesday to help repair widespread damage caused by heavy snowfall in Athens, while blizzards continued to cause havoc in neighboring Turkey and with the snow reaching as far as Libya.

The Athens snowstorm, described by authorities as the most severe in 20 years, blanketed the city and its ancient monuments Tuesday and left parts of the capital without power and water.

Armed forces service members, including marines, used cranes and chain saws to help fire crews clear hundreds of downed trees that damaged the electricity network and blocked roads.

More than 800 fallen trees in greater Athens struck power lines, and hundreds more were reported in nearby areas including the island of Evia off the coast of the southeast mainland.

“The main challenge now is to restore the power supply to homes. This storm caused problems around the country,” Civil Protection chief Nikos Hardalias said.

“In Evia alone, 500 damaged electricity posts and pylons were replaced. The army and crews from civilian agencies worked through the night and are continuing to work now.”

Weather conditions improved in Greece Wednesday but continued to cause extensive problems to the east, in Turkey, where blizzards continued to sweep across northern parts of the country as the cold front made its way across the eastern Mediterranean. Snow reached an area in northeastern Libya for the first time in 15 years, and a snowstorm caused road closures in northern Syria.

In Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, icy roads caused multiple car accidents and authorities said up to 50 centimeters (some 20 inches) of snow has accumulated in the metropolis’ higher-altitude districts.

Elsewhere in Turkey, 22 people were injured after a passenger bus slid off a highway in the central province of Aksaray and overturned, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Heavy snowfall also closed highways and access to dozens of villages in eastern Turkey and closed schools recently reopened due to pandemic restrictions.

___

Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey

___

Follow Gatopoulos at https://twitter.com/dgatopoulos and Fraser at https://twitter.com/suzanfraser

Updated : 2021-02-17 21:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
CECC head says Chinese vaccines not an option for Taiwan
CECC head says Chinese vaccines not an option for Taiwan
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe