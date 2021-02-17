Alexa
  Home
  World

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/02/17 20:00
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, February 17, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;78;A morning t-storm;87;78;WSW;7;81%;63%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;92;66;Partly sunny, warm;90;68;ENE;9;33%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Cooler;49;32;Partly sunny, chilly;49;30;WNW;8;59%;9%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Nice with sunshine;67;47;Clouds and sun, mild;70;44;W;7;47%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A p.m. shower or two;51;44;Afternoon rain;53;39;WSW;17;78%;87%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy with flurries;32;24;An afternoon flurry;31;12;NNE;2;83%;75%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Warmer;83;49;Cloudy and cooler;55;29;NNW;8;50%;97%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Colder;12;6;A bit of ice;40;16;SSW;13;54%;62%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny;91;66;Plenty of sunshine;91;65;ESE;8;36%;0%;11

Athens, Greece;Turning sunny;46;34;Mostly sunny;55;38;N;6;62%;6%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Some sun, pleasant;74;56;Nice with some sun;73;57;NW;8;51%;3%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Windy this morning;70;48;Breezy and cooler;60;41;W;13;37%;4%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Lots of sun, warm;94;72;Clouds and sun;94;74;ESE;7;59%;3%;10

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;86;62;Mostly sunny;85;61;ESE;7;51%;30%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Spotty showers;90;78;Sunshine, less humid;89;73;SE;8;52%;14%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;59;47;Partly sunny;58;46;WNW;6;81%;0%;3

Beijing, China;Chilly with sunshine;39;19;Sunshine;46;23;SSW;6;22%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;A little p.m. rain;49;34;Mostly sunny;51;31;SE;7;68%;12%;3

Berlin, Germany;A shower or two;42;36;Partly sunny;46;36;SE;5;88%;77%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A p.m. shower or two;71;49;Afternoon rain;66;51;WSW;5;79%;83%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;79;67;A shower and t-storm;79;67;NNW;7;82%;83%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Not as cold;41;33;Partly sunny;48;33;ESE;5;80%;22%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or two;52;43;Afternoon rain;52;38;SW;13;68%;75%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Thickening clouds;39;28;Partly sunny;40;23;ENE;5;72%;33%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Turning sunny;41;32;Partly sunny, milder;47;29;ENE;5;76%;30%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun, nice;80;61;Sunshine and warmer;89;72;N;4;57%;11%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;87;68;A t-storm around;84;67;SSE;5;49%;56%;6

Busan, South Korea;Breezy in the p.m.;33;22;Hazy sun and cold;37;23;WNW;12;46%;1%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Windy with some sun;56;50;Clouds and sun;61;53;WSW;11;48%;14%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;70;62;A shower in the a.m.;72;63;SSE;10;58%;59%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;Clouds and sun, nice;79;65;Periods of sun;79;66;E;4;45%;5%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;84;72;Partly sunny;87;74;ENE;7;57%;16%;9

Chicago, United States;Cloudy and very cold;22;15;A little snow;27;12;WNW;6;64%;81%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny, nice;90;75;Sunshine, pleasant;87;75;NNE;7;68%;36%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;33;30;An a.m. snow shower;36;32;SSE;11;100%;85%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Fog this morning;76;65;Decreasing clouds;74;64;N;12;68%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Heavy snow and sleet;26;20;Very cold;34;17;NNW;10;58%;7%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clearing and breezy;90;76;Variable clouds;90;75;ENE;12;67%;5%;7

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;79;54;Hazy sunshine;80;54;NNW;3;61%;0%;5

Denver, United States;A little p.m. snow;29;15;Sunshine and cold;31;10;SSW;5;57%;14%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;80;64;Hazy sun;90;66;N;6;44%;5%;6

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;90;75;An afternoon shower;88;76;SW;7;73%;69%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Inc. clouds;49;38;A shower in the a.m.;46;40;S;19;77%;66%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;73;43;Partly sunny, warm;76;50;NE;9;16%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly cloudy;62;52;Sun and some clouds;66;53;W;6;72%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;70;64;Continued cloudy;70;62;S;4;61%;44%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Rain and drizzle;70;58;A t-storm, warmer;75;61;S;6;83%;81%;12

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;84;70;Sun and some clouds;86;69;S;8;63%;2%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Bitterly cold;9;-2;Bitterly cold;14;10;SSW;5;81%;14%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;90;69;Some sun, pleasant;88;71;N;4;52%;4%;8

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny, nice;76;59;Mostly sunny, nice;71;59;E;8;54%;3%;6

Honolulu, United States;Cloudy;81;71;A shower or two;80;71;ENE;12;66%;85%;2

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;89;63;Sunshine, pleasant;83;61;ENE;6;41%;28%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;78;49;Sunny and nice;78;48;N;5;33%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Cold;35;29;Rain/snow showers;40;35;N;12;84%;85%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;82;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;76;NW;9;83%;84%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Winds subsiding;78;69;Mostly sunny;76;67;N;14;41%;1%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;80;62;Partly sunny;84;63;ESE;6;45%;30%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and warm;61;33;Sunny and pleasant;67;34;NW;4;21%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;89;57;Plenty of sun;90;61;NNW;4;28%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;An afternoon shower;70;44;A stray t-shower;66;43;SE;5;64%;52%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny, windy;77;54;Sunshine and breezy;77;54;N;19;14%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun, cold;20;9;Partly sunny, frigid;14;-11;N;8;76%;7%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy in the p.m.;85;75;Increasingly windy;85;76;ENE;17;65%;69%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;89;76;A t-storm around;90;74;SSW;6;68%;71%;5

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;83;67;Partly sunny, nice;86;69;WNW;5;47%;33%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun;92;71;High clouds;95;74;SSE;3;49%;2%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;54;39;Occasional rain;54;41;SW;8;72%;85%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Turning sunny;88;77;Partly sunny;91;74;SW;6;69%;3%;10

Lima, Peru;Sun and some clouds;76;68;Mainly cloudy;75;68;SSE;7;71%;2%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;61;56;Showers around;61;54;SSW;7;83%;70%;4

London, United Kingdom;A little rain;51;47;A little a.m. rain;51;41;SSW;14;76%;67%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and pleasant;69;47;Sunny and nice;67;49;E;5;27%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;88;77;Partly sunny, nice;89;78;SSW;7;61%;39%;12

Madrid, Spain;Periods of sun, nice;60;38;Partly sunny;59;41;SW;7;69%;11%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;89;81;Mostly sunny;89;81;ENE;8;66%;55%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;87;76;A morning shower;88;76;SE;5;73%;73%;6

Manila, Philippines;An afternoon shower;91;74;Clearing;86;71;E;8;60%;11%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;88;64;Plenty of sunshine;88;70;NNE;9;44%;1%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;75;46;Sunshine, pleasant;77;41;NW;5;14%;1%;8

Miami, United States;A shower or two;80;77;An afternoon shower;82;77;SSE;13;66%;60%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, cold;26;-1;Mostly sunny, frigid;9;-11;ESE;6;61%;0%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;88;77;Mostly cloudy;88;77;E;13;65%;1%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Spotty showers;72;70;Partly sunny, nice;76;67;NE;8;63%;3%;9

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;16;8;Not as cold;23;17;NE;1;64%;18%;3

Moscow, Russia;Snow;18;1;Bitterly cold;10;-5;WNW;7;65%;31%;2

Mumbai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;84;75;Hazy sunshine;89;77;ENE;6;44%;4%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;82;58;Partly sunny;83;58;N;10;48%;3%;8

New York, United States;Breezy and colder;32;25;Snow;30;29;NE;8;80%;96%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Breezy and chilly;49;35;Mostly sunny;54;36;SW;7;49%;16%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Colder;14;-4;Mostly cloudy, cold;3;1;ENE;5;80%;77%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Windy;40;33;An afternoon shower;42;32;NW;13;47%;48%;3

Oslo, Norway;Periods of snow;31;25;A bit of snow;34;30;SE;4;76%;82%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny;18;3;Becoming cloudy;24;14;ENE;5;66%;26%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;84;75;A p.m. shower or two;84;76;NW;4;80%;94%;11

Panama City, Panama;A shower or two;90;73;A shower or two;87;73;NW;8;70%;55%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Some sun, pleasant;86;72;Partly sunny;86;73;E;8;68%;33%;9

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;56;43;Afternoon rain;56;40;SW;12;61%;68%;1

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;79;63;Hazy sun and breezy;71;57;SSE;17;44%;0%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunny and pleasant;89;72;Sunshine, less humid;88;72;E;11;45%;1%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Variable clouds;88;75;Mostly cloudy;91;75;NE;10;65%;44%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;93;70;A shower in places;92;70;ESE;8;49%;43%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or two;41;32;Some sun;44;32;SE;4;78%;33%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Winds subsiding;22;12;Sunny, not as cold;32;14;WSW;10;26%;1%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A bit of rain;66;52;Downpours;65;53;NNE;8;77%;96%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;65;49;Partly sunny;65;47;SSE;6;81%;1%;4

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy with a shower;84;75;Decreasing clouds;85;73;ENE;7;61%;2%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;37;34;A little a.m. rain;39;29;NE;6;82%;59%;1

Riga, Latvia;Colder;18;-4;Sunshine, very cold;13;3;S;5;75%;0%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;87;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;WSW;5;76%;75%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Windy and very warm;87;68;Cooler;71;49;N;12;40%;45%;2

Rome, Italy;Variable cloudiness;57;34;Mostly sunny;60;39;NE;5;76%;27%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and frigid;9;-11;Mostly sunny, frigid;3;2;W;5;77%;8%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;62;46;Inc. clouds;60;52;SSW;7;59%;73%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or two;80;58;Brief p.m. showers;81;62;NE;7;62%;73%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;82;75;Winds subsiding;83;74;E;17;71%;66%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, humid;72;60;Partly sunny, humid;70;63;WNW;5;96%;70%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;80;53;Sunny and pleasant;74;50;NNE;5;30%;11%;9

Santiago, Chile;Low clouds breaking;75;54;Turning sunny;76;55;SW;6;52%;14%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;85;71;A shower;85;71;N;11;72%;74%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;60;52;A little rain;60;49;SE;7;83%;84%;2

Seattle, United States;Cloudy and chilly;46;36;Rain and drizzle;41;41;S;7;87%;88%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and breezy;23;16;Not as cold;33;19;WNW;7;26%;1%;4

Shanghai, China;Sunny and chilly;46;34;Plenty of sunshine;48;36;S;10;34%;0%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny, nice;89;76;Breezy;89;77;NNE;15;58%;17%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, chilly;36;28;Mostly sunny, breezy;42;21;W;15;77%;33%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;81;74;A shower;82;74;ENE;18;67%;74%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow shower, cold;26;22;Periods of sunshine;30;28;SSW;7;59%;70%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly cloudy;73;67;A couple of showers;76;68;E;11;69%;86%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Showers this morning;64;55;Turning sunny;64;51;E;9;48%;1%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Frigid with flurries;19;-6;Frigid;7;3;SSW;7;79%;3%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;74;45;Sun and clouds, warm;80;55;ENE;8;21%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Snow and rain;35;25;Breezy;35;22;NW;14;72%;44%;1

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy and warm;67;51;Cooler with rain;57;38;W;6;48%;71%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Rain, windy, cooler;52;45;Morning showers;59;46;W;11;57%;100%;4

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;55;36;Sunny;57;31;E;5;58%;1%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy and cooler;54;33;Hazy and chilly;46;35;NW;9;32%;0%;4

Toronto, Canada;Not as cold;25;18;Cloudy, p.m. snow;28;23;ESE;13;69%;91%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;62;49;Mostly cloudy;64;49;SSE;8;43%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine, pleasant;67;42;Mostly sunny, nice;69;46;ESE;4;61%;0%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;25;-2;Hazy sunshine;26;4;SW;8;73%;6%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;45;35;Rain and drizzle;41;38;E;5;66%;89%;1

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;51;33;Partial sunshine;49;35;SE;4;71%;16%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;89;65;Sunny and very warm;88;62;E;9;38%;10%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun, cold;25;-1;Mostly sunny, frigid;9;-3;S;5;67%;0%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Snow, rain mixing in;33;15;Colder with sunshine;24;13;SE;9;84%;10%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;61;51;Plenty of sunshine;66;54;E;7;57%;0%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;95;72;Partly sunny;92;73;SW;7;57%;11%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Mild with rain;55;28;A little snow;38;24;SE;3;59%;91%;1

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-02-17 21:53 GMT+08:00

