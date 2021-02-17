Taiwan’s KMT comments on recent Diaoyutai Islands incident

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kuomintang (KMT) on Wednesday (Feb. 17) called on China and Japan to apply self-restraint in the wake of a possibly armed Chinese vessel reportedly having entered the Diaoyutai Islands waters in the past few days.

Insisting that the Diaoyutai Islands are part of Taiwan’s territories, the KMT in a press release also called on Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government to defend the nation's sovereignty and fishing rights.

Citing the Japanese coast guard, NHK reported that two Chinese government vessels entered waters around the Diaoyutai Islands at noon on Monday. On Tuesday morning, two other such vessels reportedly came close to Taisho Island, a part of the disputed island chain.

As Japanese coast guard officials said that one of the Chinese vessels was suspected to have been armed with artillery, the Japanese government heightened its alert level by both dispatching patrol ships to protect Japanese fishing boats and calling on the Chinese vessels to leave the waters immediately.

On Feb. 1, China enacted a law that authorizes its coast guard to use weapons on foreign vessels entering what it claims to be its territorial waters, causing countries around China, including Japan and the Philippines, to be on the alert. The recent Diaoyutai Islands incident marked the first time a possibly armed Chinese vessel had entered the disputed waters.