Bitcoin will not replace dollar as world’s reserve currency: Fed official

Bitcoin will not replace U.S. dollar, says Federal Reserve official Bitcoin will not replace U.S. dollar, says Federal Reserve official (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The success of bitcoin is not threatening the United States dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency, Federal Reserve official James Bullard told CNBC Tuesday (Feb. 16).

The price of bitcoin recently crossed the psychological barrier of US$50,000 per coin, fueling theories that it can be used as “digital gold” forming a hedge against inflation.

However, the global economy will remain a dollar economy “as far as the eye can see,” the president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve said. He added that while the euro and the Japanese yen were also strong currencies, they were unlikely to replace the dollar.

Bullard emphasized that there would always be currency competition, but nevertheless pointed out the risks of having numerous privately issued digital currencies. He compared the issue to different banks in the same country issuing different banknotes and consumers walking into stores where they could choose from a range of non-uniform digital currencies to pay for their purchases.

As different banknotes traded at different discounts before the U.S. Civil War, people did not like it, leading to a uniform value for the U.S. dollar, Bullard said, warning that the same trend might happen with the digital currencies.