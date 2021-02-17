Alexa
Epic Games files EU antitrust complaint against Apple

By Associated Press
2021/02/17 19:04
LONDON (AP) — Epic Games said Wednesday it filed an antitrust complaint against Apple with European Union regulators, opening a new front in its war with the tech giant over app store payments.

Epic, which makes the popular video game Fortnite, is locked in a battle with Apple over the app store, which takes a 30% cut from all in-app purchases. When Epic tried last year to bypass the platform with a direct payment system, Apple dropped the Fortnite app from its app store. In return, Epic filed legal challenges in the U.S., Australia and Britain.

In its complaint to the European Commission’s competition watchdog, Epic alleged that Apple’s restrictions have eliminated competition in app distribution and payment. It accused Apple of blocking competitors and abusing its dominant position, in breach of EU rules.

“What’s at stake here is the very future of mobile platforms,” Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney said in an online post. “We will not stand idly by and allow Apple to use its platform dominance to control what should be a level digital playing field."

Apple said Epic introduced a payment feature that it did not review or approve, with the intention of violating app store guidelines that apply equally to every developer and are aimed at protecting customers.

"Their reckless behavior made pawns of customers, and we look forward to making this clear to the European Commission,” Apple said in a statement.

Updated : 2021-02-17 20:23 GMT+08:00

