COVID: UK variant spreading rapidly in Germany

By Deutsche Welle
2021/02/17 11:35
The variant, known by the scientific name B117, now accounts for over 22% of infections in Germany

German Health Minister Jens Spahn told reporters in Berlin Wednesday that the B117 coronavirus variant now accounts for 22% of all new infections in the country.

Two weeks ago, the number of cases resulting from the mutation first discovered in the UK was just 6%.

What did the Health Minister say?

Citing data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases, Spahn said:

  • Germany "must assume" the variant will soon become "dominant here."
  • The percentage of cases resulting from the variant is "doubling every week."
  • Another 1.5% of cases are caused by the variant first detected in South Africa.

more to come...

lc/rt (dpa, Reuters)

Updated : 2021-02-17 20:22 GMT+08:00

