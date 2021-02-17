COVID: UK variant spreading rapidly in Germany

German Health Minister Jens Spahn told reporters in Berlin Wednesday that the B117 coronavirus variant now accounts for 22% of all new infections in the country.
Two weeks ago, the number of cases resulting from the mutation first discovered in the UK was just 6%.
What did the Health Minister say?
Citing data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases, Spahn said:
- Germany "must assume" the variant will soon become "dominant here."
- The percentage of cases resulting from the variant is "doubling every week."
- Another 1.5% of cases are caused by the variant first detected in South Africa.
more to come...
lc/rt (dpa, Reuters)