COVID: UK variant spreading rapidly in Germany

German Health Minister Jens Spahn told reporters in Berlin Wednesday that the B117 coronavirus variant now accounts for 22% of all new infections in the country.

Two weeks ago, the number of cases resulting from the mutation first discovered in the UK was just 6%.

What did the Health Minister say?

Citing data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases, Spahn said:

Germany "must assume" the variant will soon become "dominant here."

The percentage of cases resulting from the variant is "doubling every week."

Another 1.5% of cases are caused by the variant first detected in South Africa.

