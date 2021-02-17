Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

2021 Shilin Residence Tulip Festival to begin soon

Over 110,000 plants will be on display this year

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/17 20:02
(Taipei City Government photo)

(Taipei City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2021 Shilin Residence Tulip Festival will begin Feb. 25 and last until March 7, Taipei’s Parks and Street Lights Office (PSLO) said in a press release.

The colorful and radiant tulip show will give visitors a sense of escape at a time when most Taiwanese feel cooped up during the pandemic, according to the PSLO.

The office said this year’s tulip festival will present over 110,000 eye-catching plants, including varieties from the Netherlands and Japan, and promises to be a wonderfully photogenic destination.

The city government has rolled out the Flower in Taipei website to inform the city's anthophiles about activities throughout the year.

The office recommended the public check the livestreaming of crowd conditions at Shilin Residence and other attractions on the Travel Taipei website before setting out.

2021 Shilin Residence Tulip Festival to begin soon
(Taipei City Government photo)
Shilin Residence Tulip Festival
Flower in Taipei
Shilin Residence
Travel Taipei

RELATED ARTICLES

Chrysanthemum show in Taipei opens Friday
Chrysanthemum show in Taipei opens Friday
2020/11/23 14:18
2020 Taipei Shilin Residence Chrysanthemum Show to kick off Nov. 27
2020 Taipei Shilin Residence Chrysanthemum Show to kick off Nov. 27
2020/11/22 17:25
Tulip show opens at Taipei’s Shilin Residence Park on Valentine’s Day
Tulip show opens at Taipei’s Shilin Residence Park on Valentine’s Day
2020/02/09 14:44
Love blossoms at Shilin Residence Chrysanthemum Show in Taipei
Love blossoms at Shilin Residence Chrysanthemum Show in Taipei
2019/11/17 16:17
What to catch at last weekend of Taipei’s Shilin Residence Chrysanthemum Show
What to catch at last weekend of Taipei’s Shilin Residence Chrysanthemum Show
2018/12/13 16:18

Updated : 2021-02-17 20:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
CECC head says Chinese vaccines not an option for Taiwan
CECC head says Chinese vaccines not an option for Taiwan
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe