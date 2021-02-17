2021 Shilin Residence Tulip Festival to begin soon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2021 Shilin Residence Tulip Festival will begin Feb. 25 and last until March 7, Taipei’s Parks and Street Lights Office (PSLO) said in a press release.

The colorful and radiant tulip show will give visitors a sense of escape at a time when most Taiwanese feel cooped up during the pandemic, according to the PSLO.

The office said this year’s tulip festival will present over 110,000 eye-catching plants, including varieties from the Netherlands and Japan, and promises to be a wonderfully photogenic destination.

The city government has rolled out the Flower in Taipei website to inform the city's anthophiles about activities throughout the year.

The office recommended the public check the livestreaming of crowd conditions at Shilin Residence and other attractions on the Travel Taipei website before setting out.



(Taipei City Government photo)