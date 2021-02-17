Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

China considers vice foreign minister as envoy to US

Ma Zhaoxu seen as 'communist's communist,' says former US trade negotiator

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/17 19:48
Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu (fifth from right) could be China's next ambassador to the U.S. 

Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu (fifth from right) could be China's next ambassador to the U.S.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu (馬朝旭) could be China’s next ambassador to the United States, even though he has been described as a “communist’s communist,” the South China Morning Post reported Monday (Feb. 15).

Incumbent Cui Tiankai (崔天凱) has passed his retirement age, and China might be looking to find someone who symbolizes a reset after the years of disputes with the Trump administration.

Although some commentators say Ma has the right rank and experience while representing a new generation, James Green, a former trade negotiator in Beijing, describes him as “doctrinaire” and a “communist’s communist” lacking economic insight.

Ma’s “wooden and scripted” style would be unlikely to serve him well in Washington right now, the South China Morning Post quotes Green as saying.

Still, China was unlikely to choose an aggressive “Wolf Warrior” as its next envoy, partly because most of them in the diplomatic service do not have sufficient seniority, and partly because it would send a wrong message to the new Biden administration, the report said.

Regardless of the new ambassador’s style, he will have to deliver straight talk and still be faced with defending Beijing’s aggressive policies, according to the South China Morning Post.
U.S.-China relations
Cui Tiankai
Ma Zhaoxu
Chinese ambassador
wolf warriors

RELATED ARTICLES

Biden’s China policy will show Beijing the US supports Taiwan
Biden’s China policy will show Beijing the US supports Taiwan
2021/01/26 16:40
Biden to continue US arms sales, international support for Taiwan: Experts
Biden to continue US arms sales, international support for Taiwan: Experts
2021/01/19 17:27
US President Trump might have reversed course on China: Bolton
US President Trump might have reversed course on China: Bolton
2021/01/13 18:15
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
2021/01/05 12:44
Foreign policy summary report on Taiwan Strait affairs released
Foreign policy summary report on Taiwan Strait affairs released
2020/12/23 12:33

Updated : 2021-02-17 20:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
CECC head says Chinese vaccines not an option for Taiwan
CECC head says Chinese vaccines not an option for Taiwan
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe