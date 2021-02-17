Alexa
Banned Scot Fagerson to miss rest of Six Nations

By Associated Press
2021/02/17 18:12
Scotland's Matt Fagerson centre, is tackled by Wales' Aaron Wainwright during the Six Nations rugby union international match between Scotland and Wa...

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland prop Zander Fagerson will miss the rest of the Six Nations after receiving a four-match ban following his red card against Wales.

The tighthead was sent off for a shoulder-led hit on Wales prop Wyn Jones’ head as he attempted to clear out a ruck in Scotland’s 25-24 loss at Murrayfield on Saturday.

His suspension was handed down late Tuesday following a disciplinary hearing, at which Fagerson accepted the act of foul play but said he did not believe the offence warranted a red card.

Fagerson will miss Scotland’s remaining matches in the tournament against France, Ireland and Italy.

Ireland flanker Peter O’Mahony received a three-match ban for getting sent off for a similar offence in Round 1 of the Six Nations, also against Wales.

