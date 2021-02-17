Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

All French rugby players return negative tests for COVID-19

By Associated Press
2021/02/17 17:49
French team coach Fabien Galthie arrives before the start of the Six Nations rugby union match between Ireland and France Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Sunda...

French team coach Fabien Galthie arrives before the start of the Six Nations rugby union match between Ireland and France Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Sunda...

MARCOUSSIS, France (AP) — Every player on France's national rugby team has tested negative for the coronavirus and has been authorized to go home after coach Fabien Galthie returned a positive result, the country's rugby federation said Wednesday.

The players were tested on Tuesday evening following Galthie's positive result. They will be allowed to leave France's training camp but will need to stay in isolation.

Another staff member, William Servat, returned a positive test, bringing to three the number of positive cases within the squad, the federation said.

Further tests will be carried out at Marcoussis on Friday and Sunday when players return to the training center.

France’s next game in the Six Nations tournament is against Scotland on Feb. 28. Les Tricolores opened with two straight wins, beating Italy and Ireland.

The squad for the game against Scotland will be announced on Wednesday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-17 18:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
Popular American YouTuber obtains Taiwan Employment Gold Card
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
CECC head says Chinese vaccines not an option for Taiwan
CECC head says Chinese vaccines not an option for Taiwan
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe