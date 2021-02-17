Photo of the Day: 'The Depth of Danger' in eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — This ominous-sounding sign was photographed in eastern Taiwan over the weekend by a Canadian writer.

On Sunday (Feb. 14), John Groot captured this image while traveling to Houshui Lake, also known as Flowing Lake, in Taitung City's Taitung Forest Park. Groot, who has lived in Taiwan for 19 years, recently authored a book titled "Taiwanese Feet: My walk around Taiwan."

In Chinese characters, the top of the sign reads 水深危險 (shuishen weixian), which in English was translated as "The Depth of Danger." A more accurate translation would be "Danger! Deep water."

When asked if he dared to test the "depth of danger" in the waters of the lake, Groot said he declined due to the dearth of people in the water and the large Lunar New Year crowds who would have witnessed such a deed. Groot posted the image on the Facebook page Taiwan Chinglish, where one member suggested "The Depth of Danger" could be a good name for a band.



(John Groot photo)