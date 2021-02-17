Alexa
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring

Fengqi Sunset Trail, Feifeng Mountain Trail, Yemagan Mountain Trail, Frog Rock Skywalk, and Matai Historic Trail all worth a look

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/17 17:09
The Frog Rock Skywalk in Jianshi Township (Hsinchu County Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hsinchu County Government has recommended five local trails to members of the public to visit during the spring season: the Fengqi Sunset Trail, Feifeng Mountain Trail, Yemagan Mountain Trail, Frog Rock Skywalk, and Matai Historic Trail.

CNA quoted Transportation and Tourism Department Director Yu Chih-hsiang (游志祥) as saying that the Fengqi Sunset Trail, which is located close to Zhubei City, is green with lush trees and famous for its sunset views.

Feifeng Mountain in Qionglin Township, which translates in Chinese to "flying phoenix mountain," is so named because it looks like a flying phoenix with an outstretched neck, Yu said.

On Feifeng Mountain, there are a couple of century-old temples worth visiting, and the azaleas bloom in the spring, Yu mentioned. It takes about two and a half hours to complete a hike to the summit and back.

The 1,923-meter Yemagan Mountain is located in Wufeng Township. A hike along the gently sloping trail to the mountaintop is pleasant and easy, taking only about one hour to complete, according to the director.

The Frog Rock Skywalk in Jianshi Township allows visitors the nerve-wracking experience of standing on a glass platform that protrudes into a high river valley, Yu said.

The Matai Historic Trail features rich vegetation, including century-old autumn maple trees, and visitors can also check out the ancient irrigation ditches located beside an old suspension bridge, the director added.

The Fengqi Sunset Trail

The Matai Historic Trail

The Yemagan Mountain Trail (Hsinchu County Government photos)
Feifeng Mountain Trail
Yemagan Mountain Trail
Frog Rock Skywalk
Fengqi Sunset Trail
Matai Historic Trail

